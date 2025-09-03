theras in
Massive Oracle Layoffs
Supposedly 10% of employees were affected, leaving entire orgs blindsided and a seeming indiscriminate policy laying off top performers and new joiners alike.
Not even any clear communication either. Some ex-Oracle workers reported being invited to a "Project Updates" meeting only to find out that an HR rep is there who reads a quick report to you and your suddenly cut from access within 5 minutes.
Anyone hear anything about this too?
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
I saw that thread by @thejobchick on twitter talking about how some people were just invited to a meeting and completely blindsided by being laid off. That's just evil. I can't believe they don't even have the decency to be proper about the lay off and are just cutting people like they're numbers. Absolutely insane job market we're in right now.
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI
There's no way that's how they're actually laying people off, that's genuinely dystopian
