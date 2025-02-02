Paste338 in
Referral for a new grad
Hi! I am a University of Toronto student thats graduating in the spring and I'm looking for referrals to tech companies. Specifically, I'm interested in OpenAI, TikTok, Amazon, and Perplexity, but I am open to other jobs as well.
I have experience in Python, SQL, GraphQL, and Pytorch, and I am familiar with the modern web stack (Fast, Vercel, Supabase, Neon, NextJS, AWS).
5
2884
Sort by:
johnwalaSoftware Engineer 2 days ago
openai is risky move after deepseek surge. avoid. tiktok is facing a ban soon from court in usa so big no no. go for amazon but be ready for 5 days in office and backstabbing toxic politics.
Kevin JohnsonData Science at Arizona State University2 days ago
Bro openai is fine as is tiktok. Neither is in any trouble
About
Public
Tech
Members
699,966