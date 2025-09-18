Looking For Internships

Hi everyone!





I’m currently in my 3rd year of college and actively looking for an internship opportunity. I have hands-on experience in full-stack development and am comfortable working with Python as well as the latest technologies in modern web development.





If you or your startup is looking for an enthusiastic developer who’s eager to learn and contribute, I’d love to connect! I’m linking my resume below for reference.





Thank you in advance to anyone who responds , your help would mean a lot! 🙏









https://drive.google.com/file/d/16-55SOt5Fj4xRU2oMt5XcercaWk1h2F3/view?usp=drivesdk