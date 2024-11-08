TechGeek99 in
Why Meta/Google are Most Prestigious?
So many companies offers free food with better WLB and no layoffs
Why Meta and G are still hardest job to get? And most engineers are ready to kill to even secure an interview
While I'm sure there's a lot of variables at play here, I'm also sure that it's not just for the free food lol. Meta, Google, and the rest of FAANG are so prestigious because they'll pay you a lot, your stock is *basically* guaranteed to grow, and (the expectation is, at least) you'll be working with the most cutting-edge tech. They're also just household names and I'm sure people enjoy saying "yeah I'm a software engineer at Google" even while somebody working as a Principal at some no-name company might be getting paid more, having more impact, and enjoying their work more than an L6 at Google.
