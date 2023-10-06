undertone in  
Software Engineer  

Slack employees are slacking 😂

Slack will pause normal business operations for one week on Monday because employees have fallen behind on internal training. The whole Slack team is in disarray, they hate Salesforce.


https://fortune.com/2023/10/05/slack-employees-one-week-off-internal-training-ranger-status-salesforce-trailhead/

Salesforce-owned Slack is taking a week off

Salesforce-owned Slack employees will take next week off from their usual work to reach "Ranger Status" on Salesforce's learning platform.

fortune.com
8
6469
ZTrope90Product Designer  
A whole week?? That's actually hilarious, I'd love to see the business impact of them doing that
5
TBirdSoftware Engineer  
The potential liability could cost them more. That’s the curse of working for a large enterprise. Also being current usually is a percentage of the employees yearly evaluation. Been there so trust me bro.
4

