undertone in
Slack employees are slacking 😂
Slack will pause normal business operations for one week on Monday because employees have fallen behind on internal training. The whole Slack team is in disarray, they hate Salesforce.
https://fortune.com/2023/10/05/slack-employees-one-week-off-internal-training-ranger-status-salesforce-trailhead/
8
6469
Sort by:
ZTrope90Product Designer
A whole week?? That's actually hilarious, I'd love to see the business impact of them doing that
5
TBirdSoftware Engineer
The potential liability could cost them more. That’s the curse of working for a large enterprise. Also being current usually is a percentage of the employees yearly evaluation. Been there so trust me bro.
4
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,499