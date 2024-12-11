nnta in
Nvidia offer
New grad PhD ML, got an offer from NVIDIA (+ an offer from a local startup, but with lower TC). Base looks good, but I have a feeling that stocks part could be higher (under 70k$/y). Should I negotiate? If so, what should be the strategy?
ohforfoxsakeSoftware Engineer
give us more info
nntaComputer Science
Base around US median ~200k$, other company offers ~50k$ less TC. Had some work experience (~5y total) before and during my PhD. Seems like it could be possible to bump equity part 10-20k.
