Fearanddoubt in
Thoughts on the Apple event?
Watching it right now and it's ... a little corny right now, but hopeful they show something cool lol
Calculatron99Business Analyst
USB-C finally, but what I thought was pretty cool is being able to charge your accessories from your phone, that's pretty tight because my headphones are often dead when I least want them to be lol
MadEmployeeML / AI
Yeah, but you have to do it with the cable, right? Can't do it wirelessly?
