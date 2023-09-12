Fearanddoubt in  
Software Engineer  

Thoughts on the Apple event?

Watching it right now and it's ... a little corny right now, but hopeful they show something cool lol

Calculatron99  
USB-C finally, but what I thought was pretty cool is being able to charge your accessories from your phone, that's pretty tight because my headphones are often dead when I least want them to be lol
MadEmployee  
Yeah, but you have to do it with the cable, right? Can't do it wirelessly?
