Inzemamul Haq in
Looking for remote internship
I am a full stack developer who is looking forward for remote internship. I have worked with two orfs as an intern. One was the travel and other was in fintech.
I have experience of NodeJs and REACTJs with hands on experience of NEXTJs, I also work on python as well as php.
2
1133
Sort by:
grantData Scientist
Remote US or a different country? Happy to make a referral if you have your work experience somewhere, but not sure we have any US internships open this late.
1
IshqdehlviWeb Development (Front-End)
In any country I am comfortable. I have also work experience. Here is my linkedin,
https://linkedin.com/in/ishqdehlvi
https://linkedin.com/in/ishqdehlvi
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482