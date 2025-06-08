Srilakshmi V Nair in  
Web Development (Front-End) a day ago

What companies should international students with a Master’s in IT apply to as freshers?

I recently completed my Master’s degree in IT as an international student and I’m currently looking for full-time opportunities.


Which companies are open to hiring fresh graduates who require visa sponsorship?

Would love to hear from anyone who’s been through this process — especially which companies actually sponsor and what kind of roles are realistic to aim for as a fresher.


Any recommendations, personal experiences, or job search tips would be really appreciated!


0
412

About

Public

Tech

Members

769,658