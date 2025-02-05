Student in Tech:

Looking for Tech Internship Opportunities as a Dual Enrollment Student!

Hey everyone! I’m a high school senior currently dual-enrolled at Capitol Technology University, and my local community college and I’m looking to continue my experiences and for an internship in the Tech field.





I have experience with Python, Java, HTML, and JavaScript I’m always learning and improving. I’ve previously interned with NASA (SATCUBE), Clips AI, and started some non-profits in regards to Data Science & Computer Science, among others. Have tons of experience in my bag alongside my resume, would love to reach out and just ask:

1. Are there any tech-related internship or research opportunities specifically for students in my situation?

2. Do you know of startups or companies open to hiring high school students with my background?

Would appreciate any leads or advice! Thanks in advance.