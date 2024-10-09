intotech in
Landing first UX job
I’ve been a design and tech teacher (including product design) for 10 years and then did individualised teaching plus I have a masters degree in mindfulness. My question is does this prior experience make me more appealing to employers and will that equate to a higher salary expectation for my first UX role? Thanks
Today I learned you can get a degree in Mindfulness. Very interesting. So, you've been teaching design, tech and product for over 10 years, but you don't have corporate setting experience? Interesting. Where did you teach and what qualifies you to teach these subjects? Do you have a portfolio of work? Is any of it real world or is it all conceptual. To me, you are a step above entry level but you could go up or down a level depending on the answers to those questions and how you present. Obviously, teaching is a strong skill-set and the best way to get very familiar with a topic is to teach it and I assume you communicate well. But there is quite a bit of experience that cannot be replicated in a classroom.
