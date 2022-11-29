Sentry56 in
Moving from Banking to Tech
I've been in banking for about 12 years but I've recently completed a coding bootcamp and looking for a SWE job. I apply to jobs just about everyday mostly to entry level postions but so far its been rejection after rejection. Anyone have any tips or suggestions on trying land my first dev job?
peaii7Founder
I would take a chance and apply to jobs at startups since they are more likely to take a chance on you, especially in this environment. Getting some professional experience on your resume and working in a swe environment is totally different than your experience in a bootcamp so cut your teeth on some innovative products and see where that takes you: https://angel.co/job-collections/companies-that-hire-coding-bootcamp-graduates
Sentry56Software Engineer
Thanks for the link!
