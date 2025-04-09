Jon in
Is the tech market recovering?specially in Product Manager roles?what is your perception?
From what I’ve seen, it’s slowly starting to recover, but it’s still way more competitive than it used to be. A lot of companies are hiring again, but they’re being super picky and often expecting PMs to bring extra skills like data chops or technical depth. Not back to pre-2022 levels yet, but there are signs of life. Curious what others are seeing out there too.
