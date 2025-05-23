Mddd in
Morgan Stanley Interview Round 1
Hi,
I have got my round 1 scheduled for Java VP role. May I know the interview process for the same?
will they ask DSA alone or dsa with java and framework related questions?
No clear details over internet. Can someone help?
My current yoe: 12
Tech Stack : Java and related frameworks
current company: fintech
Update: checked for interviewer details and she is from US and she is a vp too...
Wouldn’t expect just DSA, they’ll likely dive into your experience with frameworks (like Spring or Hibernate), design patterns, and maybe ask about multi-threading or JVM tuning. They care a lot about clean code and reasoning too, so brushing up on low-level Java internals and past project architecture could really help.
Thanks
