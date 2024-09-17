timbvuk2 in
People that left the Bay Area. Where’d you go, and how’s it going?
Been thinking about leaving the Bay Area. Yes, the pay is great and things are expensive. I'm actually fine with that.
What gets me is that I feel like even those expensive things aren't great. Got a place in a nice neighborhood, but the schools and parks are insanely crowded. Parking is hard to find. Good food has long wait lines. Even buying a car has a wait!
So to the people that left, where'd you go, and how's it going out there?
Spent 9 years in the Bay. Wife got carjacked. My 8 year old (white) kid was told by his Indian best friend that all white people were bad because of slavery. Vax nonsense and lockdowns were the final straw. Moved to Wyoming for a remote job, an uplevel, and a 31% base pay increase. Own 188 acres of mixed mountains and forests. I strap on a rifle and cross country skis in the morning to go hunt down the coyotes that are harassing my sheep. Building genAI agents in the evenings with some other ultra right wing techies in town.
Me wondering where in Wyoming is are the techies going to
