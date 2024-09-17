People that left the Bay Area. Where’d you go, and how’s it going?

Been thinking about leaving the Bay Area. Yes, the pay is great and things are expensive. I'm actually fine with that.





What gets me is that I feel like even those expensive things aren't great. Got a place in a nice neighborhood, but the schools and parks are insanely crowded. Parking is hard to find. Good food has long wait lines. Even buying a car has a wait!





So to the people that left, where'd you go, and how's it going out there?