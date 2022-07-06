rw0im013W in
Fidelity Is Hiring
Just fyi, Fidelity is hiring engineers (entry to principal) in their Durham office. Checked the listing this morning and thought I should share in case anyone was looking. Fidelity is in a good spot as far as recession-proof companies
Can you share the job opening links for which they are hiring
I just looked it up, no specific rec links if that's what you're asking for. From what I saw, lots were in NC since they have an new regional hub there. Seems like a good time to apply if you're open to moving https://jobs.fidelity.com/job-search-results/?parent_category=Technology
