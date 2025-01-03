matte in
Thoughts
I accepted a job at a hf but being in finance I don't know if I want to do the same thing, I had another interview with a different company that I declined. Company B I think would be more of an adventure and be fun. How could I reach out to the recruiter about being interested in the position again.
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer
This is a little tricky considering you've already declined the offer. Depending on where they are in their interview/hiring process with other individuals, they might be able to re-open your case here but there's no guarantee. That being said, since you already have another offer pending for that hedge fund, there's no real downside to just messaging them once more and seeing if they're open to continuing the process with you again. I'd probably phrase it like: "Upon further consideration, I've come to realize that I may have made a hasty decision in declining the offer for [insert company/role title]. If the role hasn't been filled yet, I'd love to hop on a call and possibly re-open my application and continue our previous discussions." Something like that.
