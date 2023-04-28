David Szklarzewski in
Looking for Stripes
Hello everybody !
I'm looking to join Stripe in Ireland, are there any people here working there or in other countries for Stripe ? I'd love to get in touch ! Here's my Linkedin.
XavierProfSoftware Engineer at Stripe
I got laid off from Stripe, does that count? Lol
DszklarzSoftware Engineer
Depends how you got laid off 😅 were there any mass firings in their ireland offices ? Also what's the salary for junior / senior dev there ?
