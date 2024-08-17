searchingdemo in
Why No DevOps Jobs!?
I often see no DevOps opening in companies like Meta, Microsoft. Don't know whether I'm the only one seeing this or it's really true.
Anyone from DevOps field joined Meta, Microsoft or such companies? Is yes, could you please tell me was it straight forward to join or you prepared some other tech and tools.
I'm DevOps Engineer with 5+ YOE and really wanna join these companies.
Thanks in advance.
2. For some critical teams they are onsite but tangential i.e. SRE or Platform Enginner