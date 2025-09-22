HardworkerEngineer99 in
No Fit Calls in Google Team Match - Been Stuck since a Month
Interviewed for Google EU, SWE III in August.
Moved into team match, and the recruiter has been routing my resume to managers since a month.
I am xMicrosoft xAmazon, have referral attached to my application.
But still to interests from managers.
My preferred locations are London, Zurich, and Munich.
I know those locations are very competitive, but even tho I don’t see a lot of openings on the career portals.
Can anyone share his experience with G team match?
3
775
Sort by:
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
Have you actually messaged your recruiter or anything yet? I've seen you post this everyday here for maybe like 2 weeks now.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
833,189