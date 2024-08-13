ellamarie in
Ux design internship
Hey guys, I'm having trouble finding this info online so thought I'd try coming here. I'm hoping to get a UX design internship next summer but am a bit confused on how, where, and when to apply (especially for, but not limited to, FAANG companies). I'm also mainly interested in NYC location, if that even matters. Any advice would be much appreciated, thanks!
datapupData Scientist
Levels has a pretty solid internship page they update: https://www.levels.fyi/internships/ I think it gets more activity during the fall, as that's usually when internships start opening for the following year.
datapupData Scientist
Some internships do a rolling application though, so sometimes you can apply at any time and they'll review it for whenever the internship is, so if you see one like that, you could apply right away.
