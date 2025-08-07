Wayfair L2 Data Scientist Salary

Hey all! I am a Data Scientist currently working at Aetna. Recently I started interviewing with a role at Wayfair which is a L2 level Data Scientist role. While rolewise it is a promotion to DS II, I feel the compensation js not great.





Currently I make like lower 6 figure and work remote from Austin. However, the new role wants me to relocate to Boston(hybrid) and salary range is (121k-132k) no equity, bonus. Is it worth it to consider the role? Possibly after taking the role will be left with approximately same ir even less(as Boston is costly compared to that of Austin)??