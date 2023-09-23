divyans yadav in
Job at Apple
I am looking for opportunities in Apple as a New Graduate. I have an Intern experience in Texas Instruments and course work experience in Parallel Programming, Operating Systems and Computer Architecture. I wanted to know the procedure of applying at Apply. Is there any referral system? When are the new grad roles open?
I would be very grateful, If anyone could help and guide me.
Thanks
3
3988
Sort by:
7
charanRenuComputer Science
Thank you for that last line, need that :)
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,499
There are of course referral systems, but you’ll need to find a current employee. Another way big companies like Apple do it is to hire high performing contractors, so if you get a job at TCS, Accenture, McKinsey or some other consulting firm on their Apple account, your lead at Apple might recommend you for hire after working there for a few months to a year. Otherwise, it’s very rare to get hired as s new grad without an exceptional portfolio project of some kind. Don’t get too disheartened though - it’s a very rough time to have graduated recently, probably the worst since 2008.