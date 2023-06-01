whateverthisis in
Staff Software Engineer
Hi,
I'm being offered a Staff Software Engineer position in a startup.
Since those positions are quite rare, is it worth it to switch from Senior Software Engineer? Considering that the pay is not much higher.
Thank you.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
You'll probably want to consider the scope, breadth, and depth of the role. Even if you go Staff SWE at this startup, it may not translate to Staff at other larger companies down the road. Just something to keep in mind
