whateverthisis in  
Software Engineer  

Staff Software Engineer

Hi,
I'm being offered a Staff Software Engineer position in a startup.
Since those positions are quite rare, is it worth it to switch from Senior Software Engineer? Considering that the pay is not much higher.
Thank you.
3
1234
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer  
You'll probably want to consider the scope, breadth, and depth of the role. Even if you go Staff SWE at this startup, it may not translate to Staff at other larger companies down the road. Just something to keep in mind
3

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,450