19g618l2gwwp1w in
Starting your own company in SD
Just wondering any swe founders here based in SD?
Any benefits of starting your own company in SD? Or do you think there are any other geographic locations that have a bigger advantage?
Also any suggestions on consulting/entrepreneurship in SD, SFO or CA or in general are welcome
3
4029
Sort by:
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
If you're just starting a sole proprietor LLC for consulting, aside from tax considerations it doesn't matter too much where you found it. Your success will mostly depend on your network/contacts through which you will generate a line of business. Some of your customers may insist contractually that any legal disputes are handled in a state court relevant to them (if they don't have an SD presence they don't want to Find Out what SD laws look like). If you want to start a growth business, location matters a lot. You will need access to capital networks and talent networks - while you can often get the latter nationally via remote work, the former is still very much a relationship business among people who like to shake hands in person. That's why SF is a startup hotbed - there is a ton of tech talent, angel investors, and VCs, these networks are huge, and having easy access to this network has a big impact in the viability of a venture. Also, state laws tend to matter a lot more in terms of driving towards an exit. e.g. for private equity sale, finding a lawyer familiar with CA or Delaware business law is easy, finding one for SD law is a lot harder. Same goes for IPO time, knowing that you have a corporation in Delaware takes a lot of question marks off the table regarding the applicable corporate governance norms.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,599