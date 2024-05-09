TechEnthusiastT in
Stripe - level question
What would be the level for a Solution architect and Specialist solutions architect and Staff engineer be at Stripe?
How is the interview process usually at Stripe for these senior levels?
Thanks!
striderSolution Architect
You should be able to find most of them here: https://www.levels.fyi/companies/stripe
TechEnthusiastTSoftware Engineer
Thanks..I did check there before posting here.. it was mostly mentioned for software engr.. staff engr roles and not for the roles I mentioned above... pls let me knw if you are able to find it out.. appreciate your help!
