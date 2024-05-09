TechEnthusiastT in  
Software Engineer  

Stripe - level question

What would be the level for a Solution architect and Specialist solutions architect and Staff engineer be at Stripe?

How is the interview process usually at Stripe for these senior levels?

Thanks!
striderSolution Architect  
You should be able to find most of them here: https://www.levels.fyi/companies/stripe
TechEnthusiastTSoftware Engineer  
Thanks..I did check there before posting here.. it was mostly mentioned for software engr.. staff engr roles and not for the roles I mentioned above... pls let me knw if you are able to find it out.. appreciate your help!

