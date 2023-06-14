Attention Please🔎

Datalover in
If you're someone who enjoys analysis, visualization, collaboration, and applying agile methodologies, which role do you think would be a perfect fit for you: a Data Analyst, a Business Analyst, a BI Analyst, a Product Owner, or a Product Analyst? Or perhaps there's another role that comes to your mind? Let us know in the comments!
Program Manager
Lean Portfolio Manager if agile/SAFe. Mix with a reporting lead type role for more viz/data work. Can specialize on financials or strategy.
