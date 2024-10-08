TechGeek99 in
[Microsoft] Visa Sponsorship Prague Czechia
Hi
I am a vendor at MS, based in middle east, and seeking fulltime role.
Interested in Prague-based role, any managers/recruiters here to advise about visa sponsorship?
ie Should I bother and start reaching out to recruiters or not?
PS
Referrals would be very helpful
x0x0x0errorFrontend Software Engineer
I believe they do offer visa sponsorship for that, but I think it does depend on the candidate. Only way to find out is probably to go through the interview process, so I'd probably just start reaching out to recruiters to try and get a connection
