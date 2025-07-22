Back to IT after a 5 year break.

My wife has been looking for jobs after a 5 year break. She has H4-EAD. She gets couple of interviews (Software Development) but then post interviews doesn't get response. Some say it's due to EAD and employers don't want to take risk. But HR hardly respond to feedback or reasons. Will be thankful if I can get some guidance that I can share with her so that she can strethen her preparation for interview process since 5 year gap and EAD seems to be dealing breaker for many employers. She is good at Software development (Not FAANG level yet)