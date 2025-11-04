BoboDE in
Interview with Snowflake in Dublin
How are things at Snowflake? Is the work life balance good? I heard the role involves on-call support 24/7 even on wekends/bank holidays. Is there significant stock? What other benefits are provided?
4
2400
viablethreadSoftware Engineer at Adobe
Snowflake’s Dublin office is still growing fast, so I think some teams are still finding their rhythm. They’ve been hiring aggressively across data and platform engineering. If you’re concerned about 24/7 support, I’d ask directly how pager load is distributed. I've read some things about how people have said it was their main surprise after joining.
2
