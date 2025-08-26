boulderingnerd in
"Job hugging" - The new trend?
https://www.fastcompany.com/91387498/what-is-job-hugging-new-career-trend-why-gen-z-is-into-it
Came across this funny article talking about how, because the market is more difficult, there's this whole thing of "job hugging." Which, to me, just seems like people trying to keep their job.
But was wondering what you guys saw too. This article is kinda talking more about how people aren't even job hopping when they normally would. Have you guys stuck to your job longer than usual just because of how bad the market has been?
10
4999
Sort by:
jfzSoftware Engineer
Clickbait. Diminishing economic mobility (such as fewer job changes) has always come paired with an economic slowdown. This isn’t new nor does it require an obviously made up term to explain it.
16
ThatguyOverthereFull Stack
Everyone acts like they have no idea what a economic slow down or recession is man.
About
Public
Tech
Members
813,522