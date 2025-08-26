"Job hugging" - The new trend?

https://www.fastcompany.com/91387498/what-is-job-hugging-new-career-trend-why-gen-z-is-into-it





Came across this funny article talking about how, because the market is more difficult, there's this whole thing of "job hugging." Which, to me, just seems like people trying to keep their job.





But was wondering what you guys saw too. This article is kinda talking more about how people aren't even job hopping when they normally would. Have you guys stuck to your job longer than usual just because of how bad the market has been?