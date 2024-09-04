vinay955 in
Amazon BIE L5 interview
I have attended amazon's loop interview on Aug 23rd, I haven't received any response from the team yet its been more than 12 days, Im confident about my performance, does Amazon parallely interview someone else & compare the candidate ?? They failed to meet 2&5 policy isn't it ??
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Yeah you should reach out to your recruiter/coordinator/sourcer/whoever because that's WAY past the 2&5 mark
vinay955Data Science
Prolly there were 5 holidays in between, however its still 7 business days & no revert yet, I did drop an email to recruiter but no response yet.
