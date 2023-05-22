19g615l21ikptl in
iOS developer position at signify health.
Could someone share their experience working at Signify Health? I've recently accepted an interview for an iOS job position and I'm curious about the company. What types of interview questions can I expect? Additionally, I'd love to learn about the company culture and work style.
RoundUp1Technical Program Manager
One of my good friends worked there as a healthcare provider, said it sucked. Not sure how much it translates to the tech side of things, but I haven't really heard great things either. I'd definitely suggest digging into benefits and WLB as you go through this interview process.
19g615l21ikptlMobile Software Engineer
Oh, thank you for the advice. I’m glad I didn’t make it to the second round based on this information. I looked at the reviews and it’s terrible. ￼
