HardworkerEngineer99 in
G Team Match, Contacting Managers on LinkedIn
Been stuck in Google TM since a month.
Instead of just waiting, I am thinking of contacting the managers on LinkedIn to present myself and my background to see if they have vacancies.
What do you think of this idea?
2
1132
Sort by:
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
Responded in another one of your threads, but I don't think a month in team match is all that crazy based on what I've seen. Generally speaking, Google has some pretty standardized policies and I don't know if reaching out to the managers can actually move the needle much beyond getting your name out there and more familiarized with the managers, if you're trying to go the subtle psychology route or something. IMO, ask your recruiter if you haven't already, and otherwise there's not much else to do other than try to keep in contact for more updates along the way.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
833,189