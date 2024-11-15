Which is better?

kvan093 in
therasSoftware Engineer
Although I haven't worked at any of these places personally, here's what I could get from a few google searches. Projects: Tiger Analytic has cool analytics-focused projects. Tredence does end-to-end solutions, which are diverse and interesting. Work-Life Balance: Both are generally good, but it can vary by team. Pay: Both offer competitive pay, but Tredence might have the edge for some roles. Management and Culture: Tiger feels more personal with a smaller team vibe, while Tredence is larger and more structured. It really depends on what you’re looking for. Good luck choosing!
kvan093Business Analyst
Thank you so much for taking the time to reply.
I remember reading something similar online as well. However, I wasn't very confident in online reviews.
