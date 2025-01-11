CATheFinanceGuy in  
Financial Analyst Salary at Amazon India

     Guys I am almost selected at Amazon India (Blore) for FP&A team as a Financial Analyst - I but when I tried looking for an ideal CTC to be negotiated with HR online, it's confusing and not clear. 

   Some people say ask for Rs. 25+ LPA and some say ask for 12+ LPA. Any idea on the same? 

    FYI I am a Fresher Chartered Accountant with good set of personal and professional skills. Thanks in advance.
VancAws 
No harm in asking for higher. HR will always negotiate if you asked too high.

I know a data analyst with 1 year experience who got 10LPA back in 2014 at Amazon. Going by that I’d say 25LPA seems more relevant by today’s standards and inflation
1

