Financial Analyst Salary at Amazon India

Guys I am almost selected at Amazon India (Blore) for FP&A team as a Financial Analyst - I but when I tried looking for an ideal CTC to be negotiated with HR online, it's confusing and not clear.





Some people say ask for Rs. 25+ LPA and some say ask for 12+ LPA. Any idea on the same?





FYI I am a Fresher Chartered Accountant with good set of personal and professional skills. Thanks in advance.