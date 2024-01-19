pseudo0x636F646572 in
What kind of questions can a candidate ask and result in their rejection during interview
Hi everyone, please what kind of questions can a candidate ask when asked "do you have any questions for us" during the interview and can give you a wrong impression about the candidate's understanding of conversation, and then cause the candidate to be rejected over other candidates even of the candidate have an outstanding qualification
Im asking from a personal experience, because i think i was rejected for some positions last year because of asking questions that seems rhetorical
OtannenbaumSoftware Engineer
“how easy is it to coast around here? Do ai have to show up every day? Can my pet scorpion come to work with me?”
pseudo0x636F646572Full Stack
lol 😂
