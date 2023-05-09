Saad in
Why companies not hiring remote developers out of their country?
I have seen this trend quite commonly that company reject the application just because the candidate was not in their selected places, although the position was remote. Why companies not hiring remote developers out of their country?
7
2377
Sort by:
mandooglerSecurity Analyst
Legally, companies would need to set up subsidiaries in the applicant's home country and comply with all applicable local employment laws. This isn't worth the trouble for most employers, especially companies based in populous countries with a big tech talent pool like the US, Canada, EU countries, etc. It's not usually worth all the legal fees to set up a new subsidiary company just to hire a single employee. If a big company decides that it wants to hire internationally, they usually will contract out the work to consulting firms or IT services companies in those cheaper overseas markets. This is why you often see companies like Accenture, Deloitte, etc. often have a big presence in countries like India where there's a large pool of tech talent. Companies from the US and elsewhere will sign a deal with Accenture or a similar company that can supply the foreign talent because that's easier than hiring foreign staff themselves.
4
bringeeRecruiter
Yeah this is really the primary reason. The overhead to onboard someone outside the country (or even state) is pretty big, so the effort a lot of times isn't really worth it. And the contracting point is a great point with regard to it all. Contracting/Agencies can set up all of those subsidiaries no problem because that's the core of their business model, which is why you see a lot of companies still hiring non-domestic employees, but they're typically through an agency.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,450