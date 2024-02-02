Chief of staff comp

trackwhaler in
Can anybody speak to comp for chief of staff at the series B/C level? I’m in discussion for a Chief of Staff role at a recently series C company with headcount <100. I know comp varies wildly here but am curious if anybody has good benchmarks.
A friend of mine recently accepted a similar role at a similar size startup with Series B funding and he got around $200k for the base salary with a .2% equity share. Not sure what they valued it at though.
Thank you! ~$200k was where my head went but very helpful to validate
