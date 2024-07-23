Jacob Tweedell in  
Operations  

Is it enough?

Hello, I am working on changing career paths into the technology/ Business industries. I have a BA in Music Education. However, I am currently taking two professional certification programs on coursera. The Meta Data Analytics program and the Google Business Intelligence program. Are these enough, In your opinions, to help me obtain a good job or do I need to complete an actual degree in those fields? I appreciate your inputs!

VictorSG  
Speaking as someone who holds 46 professional certifications from Oracle, Microsoft, HackerRank and others, absolutely no 😂

They are conversation starters at the interview and resume fillers for HR screening at best.

For me, they provided me motivation to learn and practice tech exam questions, so I was cool with it. Just don't depend on it to get an interview with them.
3
adysssalS  
What would you say is the biggest factor then? Deeply technical projects?

