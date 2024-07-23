Jacob Tweedell in
Is it enough?
Hello, I am working on changing career paths into the technology/ Business industries. I have a BA in Music Education. However, I am currently taking two professional certification programs on coursera. The Meta Data Analytics program and the Google Business Intelligence program. Are these enough, In your opinions, to help me obtain a good job or do I need to complete an actual degree in those fields? I appreciate your inputs!
They are conversation starters at the interview and resume fillers for HR screening at best.
For me, they provided me motivation to learn and practice tech exam questions, so I was cool with it. Just don't depend on it to get an interview with them.