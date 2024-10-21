sidekick in  
Software Engineer  

Microsoft - Senior Software Engineer - Interview rounds and detials

Hi,

I have interview scheduled with Microsoft (Redmond WA).

I want to know what are the rounds that I should expect?


I know there will be the following:


  1. Coding
  2. System Design
  3. Behavior

What other rounds should I expect?

What should be the expectation in behavior round?


I read somewhere that there is a domain round, which in my case might be API and OOP design.

Is my understanding correct? Can I get more details from someone who has recently interviewed here?

0
1705

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,573