Microsoft - Senior Software Engineer - Interview rounds and detials
Hi,
I have interview scheduled with Microsoft (Redmond WA).
I want to know what are the rounds that I should expect?
I know there will be the following:
- Coding
- System Design
- Behavior
What other rounds should I expect?
What should be the expectation in behavior round?
I read somewhere that there is a domain round, which in my case might be API and OOP design.
Is my understanding correct? Can I get more details from someone who has recently interviewed here?
