Uxddesigner in  
Product Designer  

Any advice for interviewing for the New York Times?

Applying forna senior role in the growth department

3
2757
Sort by:
g4148ToCjFrontend Software Engineer  
We're losing senior talent because we are not really a "tech company" imo, we're trying to transform into one in many ways. That said, you should have a vision for what you want to do here and be strong minded when people push back. We need to continue to accelerate change around here
2

About

Public

Product Designer

Members

4,670