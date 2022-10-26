Uxddesigner in
Any advice for interviewing for the New York Times?
Applying forna senior role in the growth department
3
2757
Sort by:
g4148ToCjFrontend Software Engineer
We're losing senior talent because we are not really a "tech company" imo, we're trying to transform into one in many ways. That said, you should have a vision for what you want to do here and be strong minded when people push back. We need to continue to accelerate change around here
2
About
Public
Product Designer
Members
4,670