Managers, how many direct reports do you have?
I'm currently managing 6 direct reports with some indirect reports mixed in there too and it's starting to get a bit overwhelming.
This is my first time being a manager though, so I was expecting a learning curve here, but with Amazon's recent announcement that they want to decrease middle management and increase the ratio of ICs to managers, I'm a bit worried about if management is the right thing for me.
How many direct reports do you have any how is the work load for you?
rowan1kSoftware Engineering Manager
This is going to sound dry and obvious but stick with me - Doing well with increasing reports is very difficult without developing better time management and organizational tools, as well as changing how you think about the job. The odds that you are going to manifest these skills on your own are not good. What took me from struggling and hating my life and second guessing management with 7 reports - to running 3 teams with 13 directs not including contractors and running them well - was coaching. Either convince your leadership to reimburse you for something like Betterup or another reputable source, or consider it money well spent and pay for it. Sneak peak: give your leads a chance to grow and take more ownership, relinquish control. If deep down you know they don’t have what it takes to drive projects with minimal oversight and cannot be coached, you have tough conversations ahead and should have them earlier rather than later.
