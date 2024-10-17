Managers, how many direct reports do you have?

Poll

I'm currently managing 6 direct reports with some indirect reports mixed in there too and it's starting to get a bit overwhelming.





This is my first time being a manager though, so I was expecting a learning curve here, but with Amazon's recent announcement that they want to decrease middle management and increase the ratio of ICs to managers, I'm a bit worried about if management is the right thing for me.





How many direct reports do you have any how is the work load for you?