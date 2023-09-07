Generative AI poised to replace 2.4 million US jobs by 2030

Forrester predicts that generative AI will replace 2.4 million US jobs by 2030, mostly white-collar roles, such as technical writers, proofreaders, copywriters, and administrative positions. But ironically, other forms of automation will displace more jobs.





Concerns about Generative AI

While the Generative AI impact is significant, other forms of automation are set to cause more widespread job displacement.

The most impacted group will be middle-class, college-educated, white-collar workers, specifically those earning above $60,000 annually.





Creative professionals stand to benefit

Interestingly, workers in creative industries will likely utilize generative AI tools in their jobs rather than being replaced. This includes editors, writers, authors, poets, and lyricists.

However, the use of such tools as ChatGPT may result in inconsistent outputs and even "coherent nonsense", leading to potential performance issues.

