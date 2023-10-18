pjw in
Is Accenture a good place to work as an AI Scientist?
I got an offer as an Advanced AI Scientist (LLM architecture manager 7) from Accenture in SF Bay. The total comp is about 300k which I feel is pretty low.
Since ACN is a service-based company, I concern the R&D might not as solid as other tech companies which are product-based.
Any comments would be welcome!
grantData Scientist
300k to work for a consulting firm is pretty good, overpaid I would even say. How good a place it is to work really depends on which client account you get assigned to.
Nightly95Technical Program Manager
Agreed on this one, 300k for a consulting firm is solid
