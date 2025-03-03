chanukwa in
Prepping for Tier 1 PM interviews
Hey yall,
I'm currently a platform PM that is going to look in the market soon.
Yes I have read all the posts about people not landing jobs, but we're PMs! It's in our blood to be a little arrogant enough to think that we just might be able to crack it.
So with all the negativity of the industry aside, how have you prepped for your Tier 1 interviews?
In my previous experience what worked was
Read/watch a crapload of case answers, study frameworks, and then pray.
But there must be a better structured way. I hope that we can all learn from success stories and how you generally approach interview prep effectively.
iceEyouProduct Manager a day ago
"we're PMs!" did you just make a tiktok trend reference? lmaooo that aside, in terms of structure, I think interview courses provide the best option I've seen there. Something like product alliance has flagship courses for most of the FAANG companies and with each, they break down what the culture of the companies, as well as the interview processes, are like. I don't think there's a better answer in terms of structure and what else it offers.
1
chanukwaProduct Manager a day ago
hehe, you caught that. I'll look into this recommendation already heard good things about Produce alliance prior
