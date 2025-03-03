Prepping for Tier 1 PM interviews

Hey yall,





I'm currently a platform PM that is going to look in the market soon.





Yes I have read all the posts about people not landing jobs, but we're PMs! It's in our blood to be a little arrogant enough to think that we just might be able to crack it.





So with all the negativity of the industry aside, how have you prepped for your Tier 1 interviews?





In my previous experience what worked was





Read/watch a crapload of case answers, study frameworks, and then pray.





But there must be a better structured way. I hope that we can all learn from success stories and how you generally approach interview prep effectively.