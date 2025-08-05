Rate my Offer

udj281Mas in  
 

This is for an Apple ML Researcher role based out of Cupertino.


Year 1:

  • Base: $190K
  • RSUs: $68K
  • No sign-on
  • Bonus: 7.5%
  • Total compensation: $272K


This would be my first full-time industry position after completing my Ph.D. (aside from research internships at Meta and Apple), so I don’t have much experience. What do you think? Thank you!

Nightly95Technical Program Manager at Facebook 
Seems like a solid offer at a good company! I'd be happy with that.
1
udj281MasR&D  
Thank you for your assessment!

