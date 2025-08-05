Rate my Offer

This is for an Apple ML Researcher role based out of Cupertino.





Year 1:

Base: $190K

RSUs: $68K

No sign-on

Bonus: 7.5%

Total compensation: $272K





This would be my first full-time industry position after completing my Ph.D. (aside from research internships at Meta and Apple), so I don’t have much experience. What do you think? Thank you!