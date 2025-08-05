udj281Mas in
Rate my Offer
This is for an Apple ML Researcher role based out of Cupertino.
Year 1:
- Base: $190K
- RSUs: $68K
- No sign-on
- Bonus: 7.5%
- Total compensation: $272K
This would be my first full-time industry position after completing my Ph.D. (aside from research internships at Meta and Apple), so I don’t have much experience. What do you think? Thank you!
Nightly95Technical Program Manager at Facebook
Seems like a solid offer at a good company! I'd be happy with that.
udj281MasR&D
Thank you for your assessment!
