Best SWE jobs in Utah

I'm graduating in December and I have 2 job offers. I want to know where people like to work in terms of:

compensation (salary, bonus, stock, benefits), work life balance,

opportunities for promotion,

On the breaking edge,

Transferable skills (not tons of company specific internal tooling),

Future potential in company and elsewhere,

Name on resume





I'm aware that I am a new grad and might be thinking too much/too little about some of these items. Which ones should I focus on? Which don't matter as much? What other items should I keep in mind?



