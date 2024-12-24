Pivot from Engineer to Product Manager

Hi there,





I have worked as an engineer for the past 7 years and recently completed my MBA in Australia. I am moving to the UK, particularly London, to accompany my wife, who is doing research. My question is, is there a chance for me to pivot? Or should I go back to engineering but in a senior/manager position? I want to go into PM, but I am unsure whether the recruiter will allow me.





Appreciate your thoughts.



