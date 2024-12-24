siriusvagus in
Pivot from Engineer to Product Manager
Hi there,
I have worked as an engineer for the past 7 years and recently completed my MBA in Australia. I am moving to the UK, particularly London, to accompany my wife, who is doing research. My question is, is there a chance for me to pivot? Or should I go back to engineering but in a senior/manager position? I want to go into PM, but I am unsure whether the recruiter will allow me.
Appreciate your thoughts.
3
2072
Sort by:
besosData Scientist
Stay as engineer if you still want to proceed in tech. PMs are buried in meetings and documents.
3
swedragonSoftware Engineer
+1
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,599