PhD Drop Out

Im a 2nd year CS PhD student studying NLP. I have publications in many top tier conferences, but Ive recently realized I don’t enjoy research and dont want to publish papers as a career. I’m much more interested in building products. Does anyone have any advice for companies/roles to apply for? If I leave the program at this point I’ll have a masters.
Many people can build cool products, not as many people can come up with cool algorithms. Keep that in mind. Not trying to change your mind, but I’d think twice before quitting. Plus PhD != being stuck in academia
